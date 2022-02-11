Matawalle appoints Bashir Isma’il as new Moriki emir

Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the appointment of Alhaji Bashar Isma’il as the new Emir of Moriki in Zurmi local government area.

The appointment followed the recommendations of the kingmakers of the emirate.

The new emir succeeded his father, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Are, who died recently following a protracted illness.

Alhaji Isma’il until his appointment as the new Emir of Moriki was a technocrat in the state civil service who rose to the position of a director.

He, in an interview with journalists, urged the people of the emirate to continue to pray for the attainment of peace in the state.

“We have to do our best to government and security agents to end the menace of banditry in the state,” he said.