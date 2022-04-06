Matawalle distributes 260 cars to Zamfara monarchs







The Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Wednesday distributed 260 cars to all the traditional rulers in the state just as he commissioned ultra-modern headquarters of the Council of Ulama in the state.

The distribution and commissioning was performed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, at the Government House, Gusau.

The Sultan expressed his gratitude to Governor Matawalle for his concern on the welfare of the two important institutions which still remains the thread that holds our society together.

The Sultan called on the beneficiaries of the gesture to continue in their support to the administration of Governor Matawalle by rendering their best in ending the challenges facing the people.

Governor Matawalle said the gesture was done in recognition of the status of the traditional institutions as the custodians of our religion and culture and vehicle of cohesion and peace in our societies.

“It is in view of the high esteem with which my administration regards our traditional leaders and institutions that we decided to procure brand new cars, Cadillac 2019 Model, for 17 Emirs, 13 Senior District Heads and 230 District Heads across the state”, the governor stated.

Governor Matawalle assured that his administration will continue to work with traditional and religious leaders to ensure lasting peace and harmony in the state.

“I would like to assure you that my administration will continue to work in line with the mission of uplifting the dignity and sanctity of our traditional institutions through all possible means. We are currently rehabilitating and reconstructing some of the palaces of our emirs across the state. Some of these projects would soon be completed,” he said.



