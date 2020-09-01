Matawalle flags off free health enrollment scheme

Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Tuesday commissioned the headquarters of the Zamfara state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZACHEMA) as he flags off enrolment programs, dissemination of operational guidelines and benefit packages for the use of residents.

“As a testimony of the commitment of my administration to the realisation of this scheme, we decided to construct this befitting headquarters for ZACHEMA and provide the required facilities for the effective functioning of the offices and we have also deployed technical staff for the agency and trained over 600 healthcare providers on basic healthcare provision fund across the state,” Matawalle said.

“Social statistics have shown that over 74% of Nigerians pay for healthcare through their meagre earnings. In some states, the proportion ranges from 85-92% based on estimates from the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is obvious, therefore that our desire to ensure universal and quality healthcare for all will remain a mirage without decisive intervention and support by the government,” he stated further.

He also said that his administration had made efforts which include the supply of 23 ambulances to health care facilities across the state and the construction of new women and children clinics in all the 14 local governments of the state. We are currently constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres across the rural areas of the state at the cost of over N2billion.

He stated that each of the 50-beds capacity hospitals would be provided with an ambulance for transporting patients to the hospital from remote locations with a view to reduce the hardship of moving patients from rural facilities to the secondary health facilities, except on very serious health issues.

Similarly, Matawalle said his administration awarded the contract for the completion of Shinkafi Referral Hospital at the cost of over N2 billion and constructed and equipped General Hospital, Kagara.