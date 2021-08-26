Matawalle laments over resurgence of bandits’ attacks in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has lamented the resurgence of Banditry in the state.

He then called on security personnel to redouble efforts in the fight against armed bandits terrorising the state.

The governor who spoke through a state broadcast, Wednesday, described the resurgence of the activities of unrepentant armed bandits in the state as inhumane and callous acts.

He however, assured that his administration will not relent efforts that will ensure the safety of the entire law abiding citizens of the state.

While revealing that his administration had provided the necessary logistics to security agencies deployed to the state, the governor urged them to intensify efforts to contain the lingering insecurity challenges as soon as possible.

Governor Matawalle also stated that the administration will do everything possible to ensure that all the Kidnapped victims have been rescued unharmed and unconditionally.

He also reminded religious leaders on the need to engage in preaching the significance of peace during their sermon.

Matawalle enjoined well citizens of the state to support security agencies by providing positive information about criminal hideouts for necessary response.