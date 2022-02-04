Matawalle moves to arrest APC factional leaders in Zamfara

The Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has strongly warned that his administration will arrest whoever identified himself or opened an office in the name of All Progressives Congress (APC) faction in the state.

The governor made the pronouncement while congratulating the state executive of APC shortly after they took oath of office in Abuja.

According to him, already his special adviser on Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning (ZUREP) has been directed to take necessary action against any political group who pretend to have APC office in the state.

“I have directed ZUREP to take all the necessary actions against anyone who open office in the name of APC faction without fear or favor.

“Henceforth, I don’t want to see or hear any so-called existing APC faction office in Zamfara state and we will take a drastic measures decisively against any body who declared he has factional APC office in the state regardless of his political inclinations,” Matawalle stated.

“I am appealing to all critical stakeholders in Zamfara state to come together and move the state forward particularly our great party and state as a whole.”

Governor Matawalle then urged the executive of the party under the chairmanship of Alhaji Tukur Danfulani to be vigilante and ensure that any APC faction office has been closed wherever it is across the state.

He said his administration will do everything possible to ensure peace and unity among members of APC for the development of the state and party in general.