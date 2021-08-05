In Zamfara, Matawalle receives APC membership card, calls for unity

The Zamfara state Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Wednesday, obtained his membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Maradun south 001 polling unit, few weeks after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Matawalle in his remarks after receiving his membership card, urged all members of the APC to remain united and join hands to build the party.

“I want to use this medium to formally appealed to all members of the APC as well as party stakeholders in the state to come and work together and build the party for it’s progress in the state and national level,” Matawalle added.

He further urged old and new APC members to bury their differences and embrace unity and progress of the party without rancour, saying no meaningful development could be achieved politically in absent of peace.

The governor also promised to carry everyone in the state along, saying his door is always open for any suggestions that could bring sanity and progress.

“I want to call on all and sundry to note that leadership is ordained by God Almighty to whom he will and seized from whom he also will, hence the need for the cooperation towards ensuring success politically,” he said.