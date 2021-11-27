Matawalle set to lift suspension of telecom services in remaining Zamfara LGs

Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has pledged to reopen the telecom services in the remaining 13 local government councils of the state by Tuesday.

Matawalle stated this shortly after swearing in of the newly elected state executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

According to the governor, reports available to his administration indicated that the level of insecurity has been reduced to the barest minimum.

“We received an intelligence reports that the menace of armed banditry has been eradicated to barest minimum so we are going to reopen the telecom network services between Monday and Tuesday,” Matawalle said.

He appealed to the people of the state to remain calm and support all government policies and programmes for the development of the state.

Blueprint reports that the Nigeria Communications Commission in collaboration with Zamfara state government had in September shutdown the telecom network across 14 local government councils in the state due to insecurity as a result of the activities of unrepentant Bandits who terrorised the state.