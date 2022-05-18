Matawalle signs amended Zamfara emirate council law 

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun), Tuesday signed into law, the amended Emirates Councils Establishment law, effectively creating two more emirates to the existing 17 in the state.

The law, earlier passed by the state legislature was presented to the governor on Monday in his office by the leadership of the House of Assembly for his consent, which he did.

The two emirates created under the new law are Yandoton Daji Emirate with a second class emir created out of the present Tsafe Emirate in the state.

It will consist of Yandoton Daji, Keta, Kizara, Bawa Ganga, Kwaren Ganuwa, Danjibga, and Kuncin Kalgo districts with headquarters at Birnin Yandoto.

The second emirate is Bazai, also with a second class emir to comprise of Bazai, Jangeru, Galadi, Katuru, Birnin Yaro, Tungar Kaho and Tubali districts with headquarters at Jangeru.

