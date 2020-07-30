Matawalle signs revised 2020 budget into law

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed has Thursday signed into law, a revised budget for 2020 the appropriation bill.

A statement issued to Journalists by the Special Adviser to the office of the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Malam Zailani Bappa said, the Governor signed the revised budget to the tune of over N127 billion downward from earlier approved over N188 billion.

According to him, the rationale behind the revised budget backwards is coming after a legislative procedure by the State Legislature earlier today.

“Governor Matawalle said the review has become necessary for the fact that the economy has witnessed a sudden turn around due to the advent of Covid-19 pandemic which has affected, not only Zamfara state, but the Country and the globe as a whole.”

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen then promised to ensure that the revised and approved new budget will serve as realistic guide for the progress and development of the state.