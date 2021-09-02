Matawalle urges self-defence, bandits abduct 73 students in gov’s community

The Zamfara state Police Command Wednesday confirmed the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Maradun local government area of the state.

The governor hails from Maradun, headquarters of Maradun local government area.

Confirming the development in a statement by the public relations officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of armed bandits at exactly 1122hrs.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah psc+ has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students,” Shehu stated

Elkanah also appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

The statement further said “security has also been beefed up at Kaya Village and environ to forestall further attack on the communities,” stressing that further development would be made known to members of the public.

Governor calls for self-help

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has asked people of the state to defend themselves against bandits’ attacks.

Matawalle stated this Wednesday during a special prayer session organised by his administration to seek God’s intervention on the current insecurity challenges facing the state.

The session had in attendance prominent Islamic scholars within the state and top government functionaries among others.

Speaking at the event, the governor said: “I am calling on the people of the state, particularly rural communities to use all the available weapons within their disposal and protect themselves whenever they are under the bandits’ attack within their respective domains.

“Henceforth, I am directing our law abiding citizens, particularly those at the grassroots that whenever these bandits stormed your villages, come out en masse and confront them with every available weapons you have at your disposals,” the governor said

“I am sure if this measure was adopted, the issue of banditry would soon end,” Mutawalle further said.

NAF jet hits bandits

And in yet another location, a fighter jet from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) eliminated armed bandits at a school building in Shinkafi local government area of the state Sunday.

The jet also conducted air offensives around Zangon Dammaka and Jajaye areas where Kachalla Haru and his loyalists hibernated.

An intelligence operative involved in the joint military operation in the Zamfara State told PRNigeria that all the operations at the weekend were successful.

“On 29 August 2921, at about 2.00pm, credible intelligence was received that over 100 armed bandits had surrounded a school building at Gidan Rijiya village of Galadi, Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State.

“A NAF Alpha Jet under Operation Hadarin Daji was subsequently dispatched to conduct an assault on the location. The aftermath of the assault strike killed scores of bandits and the destruction of their weapons.

“The aircraft also carried out strikes on Halilu Tubali’s enclave in Sububu forest. All the operations were successful without collateral damages except on a particular building.”

While the number of casualties is unknown, a local source told PRNigeria that more than 50 bandits could have been eliminated from the numbers of motorcycles destroyed at Gidan Rijiya Village.

Meanwhile, an attempt by PRNigeria to reach the spokesperson of the Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet proved abortive as his phone was not connecting.