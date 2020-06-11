Matawallen appoints ex-APGA scribe as SA

Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has appointed a former national secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who doubles as gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 general election in the state, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, as his Special Adviser on Inter – Governmental Affairs.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, stated this in a statement through his press secretary, Idris Salisu, saying the appointment of Dr. Shinkafi was based on the track record of his selfless services to the nation both politically and morally.

Reference was also made for his tireless contribution and support rendered towards ensuring a peace and reconciliation committee in restoration of relative peace being achieved in all parts of the state.

The statement said the new special adviser to the governor on InterGovernmental affairs, Dr. Shinkafi was born in Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi local government area, He attended Shinkafi Township Primary School between 1976 and 1982. He obtained his first School Leaving Certificate and proceeded to Government Secondary School, Gwadabawa from 1982 to 1988.

It also added that, Shinkafi attended and acquired specialised education where he had an academic sojourn at the Sokoto State Polytechnic and later proceeded to School of Management Studies, Birnin Kebbi, where he bagged a National Diploma in Business Administration in 1991.

He also obtained the Higher National Diploma in Accounting and Finance in 1998 from Plateau School of Accountancy and Management Studies, Jos in 2008; a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the National Teachers Institute, Kaduna, and Masters in Public Sectors Account from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He was absorbed into the Sokoto state government civil service as an accountant in training with the state Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources. He was elevated in 1992 as Internal Auditor II and later transferred to Sokoto state construction company as acting deputy director, internal audit.