Matawalle’s formula antidote to banditry in N/west – Group

Arewa Elders Initiatives and Interactive Group has lauded the security formula employed by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in tackling the menace of informants who are aiding bandits,

Speaking in Kaduna, National Chairman of the Group, Hon. Alhassan Ado Gwadabe hailed the strategies employed by the governor such as clamp down on informants, shutting down networks, banning of sale of fuel in containers, exposing collaborators in communities, demolishing their structures and removal of community leaders accused of connivance and negligence.

Gwadabe said the measures are positively restoring peace in the Northwest region, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Service Chiefs and governors of the region to come up with new strategies and tactics that could ensure absolute success in the fight against security challenges in the area, especially with the recent reports of escalation of banditry activities and killing of innocent people in some parts of Niger and Kebbi states.

“Within two months, Niger, Kaduna and Kebbi states have lost over 200 people as a result of multiple attacks by the suspected bandits operating within the Kaduna/Niger axis.

“The greatest challenge for the fight against bandits now declared as terrorists is to use the kind of application of the non-kinetic methods introduced by Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of operation ‘Flush Out’ by arresting informants, use of traditional and political solution, giving all the needed support to vigilante groups, include logistics, resources and solidarity to other law enforcement agents going into operations.

“Emulating methods used by the Zamfara state government are yielding positive results, exposing informants’ hideouts, assisting in the strategic way of fight against insecurity challenges in the state that has now brought it down drastically compared to past records.

“There is relative improvement of peaceful atmosphere and free movement of people and activities in certain troubled places that are hitherto no-go place,” he said.