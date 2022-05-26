Match fixing: NLO cancels Alaska vs Ijesha Warriors match over fraud

With zero tolerance to match fixing scam, the Nationwide League One (NLO) have cancelled the result from the game between Alaska FC vs Ijesha Golden Warriors.

The NLO Division Two League game between the Osun State based teams, played at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti ended 5-0 in favour of Ijesha Golden Warriors.

In swift reaction, the NLO Secretariat beamed it’s searchlight on the match after it received a protest letter, match officials and Center Coordinator’s report of the game.

Sequel to above the Nationwide League One has informed that, the match is hereby under investigation for fraudulent charges against the officials and players of Alaska FC Osun State.

Video evidence and recorded voice conversation of actors the NLO Secretariat got hold of were detailed enough for the nation’s third-tier domestic league to activate article 9:02 of its rules and regulations.

In this wise, the match is hereby cancelled while further sanctions shall be communicated as soon as the NLO Disciplinary Committee is conveyed.

However, the Nationwide League One Secretariat will not condone any act of indiscipline that could bring the game to disrepute, as the Nigeria Football Federation and Nationwide League One Board has always insist on decency from all stakeholders.

