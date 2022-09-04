Maternal, neonatal tetanus still public health concern in Nigeria – UNICEF 

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Saturday expressed worry that Nigeria is still among the nations of the world where maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) remains a public health concern.

UNICEF team lead for Social Behaviour Change in Taraba, Jennifer Dabo, while speaking at a media orientation on the commencement of Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination (MNTE) campaign said available data indicate that one newborn dies from neonatal tetanus every 15 minutes.

She noted that cases of neonatal tetanus are grossly underreported and it’s among the six killer diseases of infants in Nigeria.

She stressed cultural barriers, insecurity, unhygienic practices by traditional birth attendants among others as reasons for the prevalence of MNT in northern Nigeria.

“In Taraba state, lack of access road especially in hard to reach communities has made women of child bearing age subject themselves to the services of unskilled traditional birth attendants who engage in unhygienic practices.

“It is during childbirth that this infection (neonatal tetanus) is passed to infants through the use of unsterilised instrument while cutting the umbilical cord,” she said.

