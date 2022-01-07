Maulid: Uphold truth at all times, Gov Bello charges Muslims



The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday said truth was sacrosanct and that it needed to be upheld by all Muslims at all times, urging the faithful to bear in mind that Tijjaniyya sect “is one all over the world.”



Governor Bello made the call in Lokoja during the 4th Nigeria World Maulud anniversary in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, organised by the Jam’lyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), an International Umbrella for Tijaniyya Organisations, with the theme “The prophetic solutions to the questions of humanity.”



The governor said the annual occasion was to honour the Holy Prophet Muhammad, noting that the event “will witness comprehensive prayers for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari for peace, stability, and progress in the country.”



The president-general of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya) worldwide, Khalifa Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi II, advised Muslims to be cautious of time and to imbibe the culture of Prophet Muhammad to solve societal problems.



Khalifa Sanusi, who keyed into Sheikh Mulid Mahy’s submission at the occasion, urged Muslim faithful to work together and search for knowledge to better themselves and society.

