MAUTECH raises N16m for indigent students

University of Technology Yola, Adamawa state, (MAUTECH) has raised N16m to help promising students who can’t pay school fees or meet their scholarly needs.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof Kyari Mohammed has, therefore, urged more Nigerians to support the scheme.

The university launched its Student Support Scheme over the weekend with contributions coming from prominent personalities in northern states According to reports, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, His Royal Highness (Dr) Barkindo Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa, and the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, (ASUU), donated the sums of N2.5m, N5m and N6m, respectively.

Speaking at the event, the vice vhancellor of the university, urged more support for the scheme, adding that the fund realised at the event was not enough to sustain the scheme.

Mohammed said many indigent students couldn’t still afford the fees their institutions charge despite the fact that public university education in Nigeria is tuition-free.

“Public university education is tuition-free in Nigeria, yet we charge about N37,000 per annum for other charges, which we use to provide electricity, water, sanitation and other services since government allocation to universities has been declining.

“Sadly, there are students who drop out due to their inability to pay this equivalent of $100, an amount we spend without equivocation during business lunch or social dinner at the Bukka or Zuma Grill at the Abuja Hilton.

“There are some students who struggle to pay N37,000 but cannot afford to feed themselves.

There are some who work as labourers at construction sites on this campus or do farm work to keep body and soul together.