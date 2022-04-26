MAX joins Endeavor Global Network

The Endeavor’s Global Network of High Impact Entrepreneurs has selected co-founders of a fast growing mobility platform in Africa, Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), to join its network to advance Nigeria’s economy.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications Endeavor Nigeria (EN), Joy Mabia, after a panel deliberation on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Speaking on the value of joining the network, the Managing Director & Chief Executive CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said the goal was to help entrepreneurs become more successful, and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“We provide radical feedback, unparalleled peer and mentor Networks, and curated services to help solve many of the common challenges entrepreneurs face. We look forward to supporting more Endeavor Entrepreneurs in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Speaking on their selection experience, Tayo Bamiduro, CEO of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) said, “We are thrilled to be joining a community of innovators and disruptors who are laying the foundations for a better world for all through the power of entrepreneurship. We are excited for the collaborations that this opportunity will unlock, as we continue to advance MAX’s mission of revolutionising mobility in Africa.”

Endeavor is the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997, Endeavor jobs global organisation with a mission to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world’s top founders.

Today, Endeavor’s network spans nearly 40 markets and supports more than 2,300 entrepreneurs, whose companies generate combined revenues of over $42 billion, and have created more than 3.9 million jobs.

While on the other hand, MAX is building Africa’s largest mobility-tech platform, founded in 2015. It aims to serve the millions of independent commercial drivers across Africa who every day move people and goods to where they need to be through the use of 2, 3 and 4 wheeler vehicles, with current operations in 5 cities in Nigeria and over 7000 drivers on its platform, MAX aims to scale its platform and capture a significant portion of the $250B mobility market in Africa. The company provides these independent commercial drivers with financing and tech solutions that ensure they are able to work safely, affordably and in a way that minimizes damage to the environment.

MAX is the 14th company selected into the global Endeavor network through the regional affientrepreneurs in Nigeria. All three entrepreneurs represent the growing expectation for exceptional entrepreneurs with big ambitions and the ability to execute at scale.

The selection came after a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs, and are committed to reinvesting their time and capital in their local entrepreneurship ecosystem.



