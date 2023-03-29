May 29: Don’t scuttle Tinubu’s inauguration, MUSWEN warns critics

The Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN) Wednesday warned against any ploy to scuttle the swearing- in of the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima or truncate democracy.

MUSWEN in a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, stated that some dramatis personae are bent on having an Interim National Government and have their cronies installed.

The Umbrella body of Muslim bodies in the South west noted that it is “keenly observing all the on-going stratagems in the political landscape of Nigeria” adding, “most of the evil machinations border on intrigues by partisan political actors.”

“Without doubt, their ultimate intent is to scuttle the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima. Nigerians know many of them, with their antics of mobilising innocent and exuberant youth for fomenting trouble,” it said.

MUSWEN added: “Why is it that it is only when a candidate of South-west extraction emerges as president that such political shenanigans are contrived? Unfortunately, some of the dramatis personae are elders of Yoruba origin. We have not forgotten how they scuttled Chief M.K.O. Abiola’s June 12, 1993 victory. This time around, they will not succeed, Insha Allah.

“Another method they employ is to speak through fake prophets who hoax Nigerians into believing that they know which direction Nigeria should go. All these are done in to foist their preferred candidate on Nigerians.

“Thank God for President Muhammadu Buhari, who we know as a committed democrat that cannot be swayed into scuttling this democracy.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

