May 29: Nigerians will resist attempt to foist interim govt – ACF 

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) weekend came hard on those allegedly plotting to foist interim government on the country ahead of May 29 inauguration of new government, calling on security agencies to arrest and prosecute them for treason.

The influential socio-cultural group also said Nigerians will resist any attempt by individuals or groups to foist an interim government on the country.

The chairman, Kwara state chapter of ACF, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, made the position of the organisation known in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

Alaaya added that, “Anybody, no matter how highly-placed, advocating or supporting interim government under any guise will be met with the strongest of opposition. I can assure you that Nigerians are too loud in that direction.

“Anybody who does that should be arrested and prosecuted for treason because that is the height of insurrection against the country. Nobody will accept this. I trust my northern people.

” I trust Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other All Progressives Governors that led the campaign for power to shift to the South will be pleased that the country is one despite the contrary permutations from some quarters.

“The northern governors when they spoke for power to shift to the South did so bearing in mind the troubles and expectations of Nigerians. The decision was predicated on good intentions. Everybody fell in love with that decision.

“The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won the February 25, 2023 election in 30 out of the 36 states of the federation and most of the votes were secured from the north. It is even very surprising that anybody would contest election and win in other regions other than his own. Nigerians have spoken and we have spoken loudly. It will be sad for anybody now to say that president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, should not be sworn-in.

