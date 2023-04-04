May 29: Ohanaeze backs Tinubu’s inauguration, warns against interim government 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Monday, warned groups against the clamour for interim government saying the move is a call for anarchy.

The group in a statement by its Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguroro said Ndigbo will not be part of the plot.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has challenged the DSS to apprehend those who are exponents of the Interim Government scheme and ensure that those unpatriotic elements of destruction do not derail our democracy with evil intent to forestall the smooth transition of power from President Buhari to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ndigbo will never recognise any Interim Government or be part of the evil scheme, as the clamour for an interim government is unconstitutional, satanic, and atrocious, as those behind the call are only trying to plunge the country into avoidable political crises and make the Igbo scapegoats as Nigerians witnessed in 1993.

“Ndigbo will participate fully in all pre-inauguration and swearing in ceremonies of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th, 2023, and caution all of those who are working behind the scenes for the enthronement of an illegitimate interim government to use the courts to vent their resentments and grievances.

“We are satisfied that Atiku and Peter Obi had explored the legal options in other to recover the mandates and challenging the outcomes of 2023 presidential elections in court is better than restraining a smooth transition of power on 29th May 2023, as we will not allow unpatriotic monsters to truncate our hard-earned democracy.”

