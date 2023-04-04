May 29: Tinubu ‘ll be sworn in, there won’t be interim government – Traditionalists

Traditional religion worshippers in Nigeria Tuesday said there won’t be any interim government in the country on May 29, 2023.

The traditionalists under the auspices of Olu Isese Makoranwale Awodotun, stated this through their spokesperson, Baba Ifalere Ifagbenro, while speaking with journalists on the need for the federal government to declare every August 20th as the public holiday for traditional religion adherents in the country.

Chief Ifagbenro pointed out that the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be sworn in as the next Nigeria president on May 29, this year, saying the oracle had earlier in January 29th 2022, revealed that the president- elect, Tinubu would become Nigeria president.

The traditionalists spokesperson said no amount of permutation can prevent the president- elect from becoming the number one citizen in Nigeria come May this year.

“There will no interim government. Tinubu will still be the president, this has been revealed by the oracle since 29th January 2022 that despite the wars he will still be president”, he said.

Chief Ifagbenro added, “We appreciate Nigerians for their peaceful conduct during the last general elections. We want to congratulate the president- elect, Tinubu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Sanwoolu in Lagos and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun,” he said.

