May Day: Agonies and well-being of Nigerian workers

The common adage “without labour nothing prospers”cannot be diminished because a nation’s pursuance of prosperity will remain a chimera without the contributions of workers. Without workers, private organisations will be defunct; civil service cannot serve the citizens and government programmes and policies will be futile.

Put differently, workers everywhere, are the “Fire” that ignites the engine of the economy; they are the implementers of government policies and executors of private sectors mission. Owing to these peerless roles, every 1st May of the year is dedicated to celebrate the contributions of these human resources worldwide-Nigeria inclusive.

However, beyond the commemoration of workers’ day every year, regard for dignity of labour and remuneration of workers in most private and public sectors are treated with less seriousness in Nigeria. This is evident where government do not address workers’ genuine agitations in time until they embark on strikes and agreements reached are not honored as government at all levels attribute non- implementation of pacts signed, to inadequate resources: the same resources that are gotten from the collective efforts of the workers; and used to finance costs of governance. The ongoing ASUU, SSANU and NASU strikes among many others are relevant examples.

More specifically to the private sector, workers condition is not better- It’s worse in many private circles where employers of labour assume demi-gods and overstretch their bossy actions to irresponsible dimensions on the basis of providing jobs to the unemployed. They are often blind to the reality that,without these crop of workers, their business organizations are mere lifeless structures.These ‘employers’ use the precarious high rate of unemployment in the country to abuse dignity of labour through poor remuneration, too many workloads, casualization, work beyond official hours without overtime allowances, non-pension contribution for staff regardless of the years they could have worked in such organizations.

It is callous how some private and even public organizations give little care for workers’ safety in the line of duties through non provision of protective working tools for workers and where a staff sustain an accident on duty proper medical care and commensurate compensation are not given to the staff.

At this point, government and all employers of labour are called to remembrance that our country cannot develop beyond the wellbeing, self-confidence and commitment level of its workforce who are the lubricants that oil the machinery of every organization and more generally nation’s economy.

In this light, employers – workers’ relationship mustbe enhanced where both parties must accord regard toeach other and see themselves as “Partners in progress” for sustainable industrial harmony.Workers through their unions must also be realistic in their demands even as government must be sincere inher labour related policies and terms during negotiations.A situation where government [ in this case some states] slash workers’salaries on the basis of FAAC ‘shortfalls’ without their consent while government appointees are paid full remuneration is at variance with“emotional intelligence”, fuels Corruption inthe public sector and dip workers’ spirit.

Additionally, more pro-workers’ legislation should be passed and fully enforced to serve as protective buffers. The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Public Complaints Commission, labour unions and other relevant bodies must step up, beam adequate light onmany private organizations and sanction those that engage in anti-labour actions such as non-contribution of pensions, non-payment of overtime allowance, non-compensation and lack of Medicare for staff who sustain accidents during official work among others.Again, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) should be more morally professional to impression its members to respect human labour, encourage good remuneration as motivation for optimum productivity and deal decisively with any erring member.

Happy Workers’ Day Nigeria!

Muhammad Danjuma Abubakar,

Minna, Niger state

[email protected]

