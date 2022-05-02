May Day: Delta civil servants association’s crisis deepens as factions protest 

The crisis rocking the Delta state chapter of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) took another dimension Sunday in Asaba at the 2022 Workers’ Day rally organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Majority of members of the ASCSN who protested, spoke loud in placards with various inscriptions, rejecting Mr. Martin Bolum led executive.

They said Bolum who doubles as the state chairman of TUC, was imposed on ASCSN as chairman.

The placard bearing protesters pressed forward, seeking the attention of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, urging him to intervene to avoid industrial crisis in the state.

However, a handful of other members of the association participated in the march past ostensibly in solidarity with Bolum.

In his address, chairman of NLC in the state, Goodluck Ofobruku, commended Governor Okowa for giving priority to the welfare of workers through labour friendly policies.

Ofobruku called on the state government to urgently intervene in the soaring rents workers are made to pay for privately owned residential apartments in Asaba, the capital city.

Addressing the workers, Governor Okowa who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Patrick Ukah, thanked labour unions for supporting his administration in the past seven years.

Okowa said his administration was raising funds to offset some of the backlog of pension arrears, adding that a number of projects were ongoing to ensure that he finishes strongly by May, 2023.

On the soaring house rents in Asaba, the governor said measures would be taken with a view to having reasonable rents.

On the ASCSN leadership crisis, Okowa categorically stated that government would not intervene in union matters, but would provide valuable advice in order to have peace, unity and harmony within the work force.

In the meantime, the state Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko, commended workers in the state for their tenacity and resourcefulness.

