May Day: Ex-Lagos deputy gov, Ojikutu, calls for national prayer

Nigeria’s first female elected deputy Governor, Ayanke Sinatu Ojikutu, has called for national prayers ahead of this year’s May Day Celebrations.

Ojikutu, who is the former deputy governor of Lagos state, called on Nigerians especially the workers to observe fasting and prayer throughout the country on Workers Day to further secure a better future for the children, the country and generations yet unborn.

She also disclosed that the national prayer was revealed to her by God as a way to salvage the country.

A statement issued on Thursday the Hon. Abdul-Hameed Oladipupo Alli (Mr. Nigeria), said the former deputy governor spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during the Ramadan Lecture organized by the Kwara People Magazine.

Alli, the publisher of the magazine, who read her message, also quoted her as saying that: “Insincerity of leaders in Nigeria, with no love of the nation or her people, are amongst the problems of this country.

“All presidential, gubernatorial, chairmanship, senatorial, House of Representatives’ candidates should renounce their second citizenship of any country with the immediate effect to stop the situations where they cart away our wealth and seek protection after sabotaging the country.

She calls on Nigerians to start the recitation of the prayer of Oh God ( for Christians), Oh Allah (Muslims), stop corrupters, and end corruption in Nigeria.

“This should be the simple prayer on the lips of everyone that means well for this nation and wants her to survive,” Ojikutu said.

She emphasised that the prayer point covered the insecurities, poverty and lack of essential amenities across the nation which are deep rooted in corruption.

“This May Day should be observed with sobriety and fasting alongside the usual exhibiting of grievances as all these are offshoots of inequalities.

Sincerity of leadership and followership in dealing with ourselves and the affairs of the nation will foster prosperity”, she said.

