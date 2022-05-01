May Day: Kogi assures workers of improved welfare 

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured workers in the state that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of workers for optimum service delivery as the engine room of government.

Governor Bello stated this during the 2022 workers day celebration with the theme: “Labour, Politics and Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria,” held in Lokoja, the state capital.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Arike-Ayoade , said his administration has been paying worker’s salary one hundred per cent as at when due, adding that he will look into other allowances and benefits of workers as the economy improves.



He stated that the car refurbishing loan which was abandoned for a long period will be resuscitated for Kogi workers as part of effort to improve the welfare of civil servants. He also promised to support projects that the labour unions are executing in the state.



The governor lamented that his administration was not able to achieve all her desire in the last six years and promised to ensure that ongoing projects across the state are completed for usage.



He thanked the organised labour for standing tall behind his administration, and assured that government will continue to work together for the betterment and development of the state.



In a speech presented on behalf of the organised labour by the state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ranti Ojo, the union leader lamented that life has become unbearable for Kogi workers due to the high rate of inflation in the country and appealed to the governor to urgently address issues of outstanding remunerations to workers, especially the February 2022 outstanding balance of salary.

