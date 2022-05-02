May Day: NNPP salutes workers, says NDLEA’s call for drug test on politicians illegal

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said “the recent National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) proposal for drug integrity test on aspirants vying for various offices in the 2023 general election, is ill-conceived, a joke taken too far and mockery of our frail democracy.

In a May Day and Ramadan message to the Nigerian workers and Muslim faithful by the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, the party said “it is inconsistent with electoral laws and suggests that politicians are drug addicts who cannot be trusted to hold elective offices.

The statement said “NNPP strongly condemns it and will not tolerate it.

“Any proposal outside the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act, INEC guidelines and our party Constitution is void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The statement further read, “NNPP joins millions of Nigerians to felicitate with Muslims in the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri festival marking the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fasting.

“The Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar is significant as the time when Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

“No doubt that Muslims who participated in the month-long fasting attracted to themselves the blessings, forgiveness, mercy, love, joy and preservation of Allah associated with the month. It is obvious that our Muslim compatriots used the occasion to pray for peace, unity, love, tolerance and prosperity of the nation.

“The state of the nation is bad and will need the collective prayers, perseverance and patriotism of all Nigerians to redirect the ship of the nation from its perilous course to the path of rectitude, progress, development and advancement as we march towards the crucial 2023 general election.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party salutes the nation’s dynamic, vibrant, progressive and patriotic work force as they celebrate this year’s May Day.

The great Nigerian workers are the best in Africa and among the best in the world. They are the pride of the nation whose exceptional resilience, patriotism, intellectual ability, managerial acumen, tenacity and sagacity of purpose have fostered unity and stabilized the polity.

The Nigerian workers demonstrated their love for the fatherland in the struggle for independence where they resisted the British colonial masters through calculated industrial actions (strikes), opposed obnoxious military decrees and actions that undermined the wellbeing of Nigerian people and unity of the nation which ushered the democratic freedom the citizenry enjoys today.

“NNPP identifies with workers in our collective efforts at building a strong, virile, progressive, prosperous and decent democratic society.

“Nigerian workers have contributed enormously for the growth of the nation despite unpredicted challenges. It is time to protect and reward them in tandem with section 14(2) b of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

civil servants work so hard, earn so little and owed so much.

“Enough of this oppression of fellow compatriots. The current minimum wage of N30,000.00 is not applicable today due to high cost of living that has made life unbearable for most Nigerians, particularly civil servants.

“The free fall of the naira in foreign exchange market contributed to the economic woes of the nation. In most countries workers receive adequate remunerations for their services which motivate them to serve better.

“NNPP further calls on state governments to pay all outstanding salaries owed workers this month The era of owing workers while top public office holders live in luxury from looted funds is over. NNPP if elected into power in 2023 presidential poll will make workers welfare indeed, welfare of all Nigerians a top priority.

“NNPP demands immediate payment of pension and gratuities of the nation’s retirees. It is unfair, unjust and wicked to owe retired workers billions of naira due to them having spent their productive years in service to the fatherland. It is unacceptable and despicable. The labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

“About 85% of Nigerian workers are youths. NNPP pays glowing tributes to their patriotism, dynamism and passion in building a greater, united, prosperous and egalitarian democratic nation. Nigerians are grateful for their contributions in our representative governance.

“Federal government should quickly resolve lingering issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and honour agreements with the union to end the elongated strike that has undermined the nation’s educational advancement and led students to crimes thus worsening insecurity in the country.

“The upcoming 2023 general election will be a redefining moment for Nigeria. NNPP calls for issues based campaigns and urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and brigandage that has impeded our frail democracy. The neutrality of INEC is critical to the success of the polls.

“The party urges the electoral umpire to provide a level playing field to all political parties and their candidates in all elections. This is the only way to safeguard the nation’s hard earned democracy.

“A new Nigeria is possible with the New Nigeria People’s Party.”

