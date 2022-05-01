May day: Ortom commends workers on development in Benue 







Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Sunday, commended workers for their contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the state.

Governor Ortom in a solidarity message to mark this year’s workers’ day, said the uncommon resilience of the state workforce in spite of the harsh economic environment, gives him a sense of pride.

He said the state government was doing its best to ensure that workers entitlements are always given priority attention.



He assured them that his administration will not leave any burden of salaries and pensions unpaid before exit.



“On this special day, I stand in solidarity with Benue workers. You have stood by me in the last seven years of our administration. You are the engine room of our modest achievements. I am proud of you.



“I can only urge you to redouble your efforts in the discharge of your duties. Our government is a responsible administration that will continue to do the needful for our workers and to all Benue citizens.



“We shall continue to create an enabling environment for our workers and the private sector to thrive in Benue state,” he said.



Ortom also reiterated his call on all citizens to be security conscious in order to curtail the incursion of undesirable elements including the armed Fulani herdsmen causing mayhem in the state.



He promised to leave Benue state better and safer than he met it.

