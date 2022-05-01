May Day: Welfare of Tarabans my topmost priority – Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, Sunday, said the welfare of the people of the state remains the top most priority of his administration.

Ishaku, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu, to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration and made available to Blueprint in Jalingo, noted that everything would be done to create and sustain the desired ambience of peace for the people of the state to pursue their legitimate activities.

The statement added that Ishaku congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The statement praised them for the discipline and sacrifice they exhibited throughout the holy month of Ramadan and prayed Allah to accept their Ibadah.

“I want to assure Muslims in the state and indeed Tarabans generally that the welfare of the people remains the priority of my administration and everything would be done to create and sustain the desired ambience of peace for them to pursue their legitimate activities,” the statement noted.

The statement stressed that Ishaku condemned the recent bomb explosions in the state and expressed sympathy with those who lost their relations and those who sustained injuries.

