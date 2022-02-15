Mayhem in Osun: Group calls for arrest, prosecution of Aregbesola

A socio-political group- Osun Shall Rise Again(OSRA)- has called for the arrest and prosecution of a former Governor of Osun and incumbent Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for allegedly causing mayhem in Osun.

The group also said what happened in the state Monday where armed personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) were seen in broad daylight shooting sporadically at passers-by as if Osun was in a state war, was a vindication of its earlier position exactly a month ago.

In a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the group, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju respectively, the group recalled that it had on January 14, this year raised the alarm over plots by Aregbesola to cause mayhem in the state.

The group accused the minister of abuse of power and naked use of armed personnel to intimidate and maim innocent citizens of the State.

“To this end, we are calling on the Inspector-General of Police to arrest and prosecute Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for this unprovoked attack on the harmless and innocent citizens of the State.

“Our former Governor has been trying to create chaos in the State. But he will fail because we are witnesses to a gale of endorsements for Oyetola’s candidature from the West to Central and to East. These endorsements are spontaneous and we believe it is the reflection of the reality on the ground.

“We are aware that all those issues that reduced APC’s popularity and made it struggle to win the governorship in the build-up to the 2018 governorship poll have all been addressed by Oyetola and have endeared the party to the people once more.

“From abolition of half salary to reversal of single uniform and revert to old names of the various schools among others, Oyetola has won the hearts of the people.

“Oyetola cannot be faulted on the issue of performance and the popular and acceptable saying is that ‘ you don’t change a winning team.’ Aregbesola should be advised to give peace a chance,” the group said.