Mbah drops promises after emerging as Enugu governor-elect 

The Enugu state governor-elect, Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, has promised to devote his whole life to the task of making Enugu state to be great.

Mbah made the pledge on Thursday in Enugu in an acceptable speech at a world press conference after his victory at the polls as announced by INEC on Wednesday.

The governor-elect said that the state whole state would be his constituency and would ensure equal development of all the three senatorial zones.

“I accept this announcement with a glad, solemn and grateful heart and with only one obligation: to devote every tissue of my flesh, the totality of my mind and spirit to the task of the greatness of Enugu State,” he promised.

He appreciated everybody for the efforts made to ensure his victory saying that, “This victory could not have been won except for God, with the active support of you, the people of Enugu state. While extending my gratitude to you, permit me to appreciate the current governor of our state and members of his cabinet; statesmen; our party leaders; security operatives; religious leaders; civil society groups, the media, and everyone who made this a reality.”

He re-emphasised that his government would be all encompassing one that would not be sectional.

“Let me restate that ours will not be a government of any section of Enugu state. It is your government, Ndi Enugu. Under our administration, there can never be division between Nsukka and Nkanu or any other section of the state. We are all brothers and sisters.

“Those who attempted to create a wedge between us failed woefully. We were massively voted by every section of the state. Those who wanted to smack our heads together had an ulterior motive and it was to create perpetual fussing and fighting between us. We resisted their machination and today, we are coming together stronger. Our resolve thereafter is to pursue the spirit of divisiveness from our state.”

Mbah assured the people that they did not make mistake in chosing him as their governor because their tomorrow would be better with him on the saddle.

Hear him:: “The choice you made is clear. You did not go through all those grueling moments for the sake of the fleeting berries of today. You made a huge investment for your tomorrow, for the tomorrow of your children and children’s children. You chose to deprive yourselves of the perishable and glittering rewards of now so that a greater tomorrow can come.

“In choosing us, you did not allow mundane reasons to stop you. You abandoned political party divides, religious denomination cleavages, clan and tribe. All you demanded was the candidate who would guarantee a tomorrow for you and generations of Enugu to come.

“Now, Ndi Enugu, that tomorrow is here. Let me pledge to you, once again, that I will serve you and dedicate every of the 1,460 days that make up this initial tenure of office to serving you. I will remember the coarse road you travailed to get us here. In reply, we will speak resoundingly with policies of government that will give you comfort and rest of mind.

“As I told you during the campaign, the administration we will run will bring joy to your hearts. We will make you remember March 18, 2023 with a toothy smile. In infrastructure, health, tourism, education and development of our state in general, we will run a government that you can be proud of,”

He went on saying that,” We are in a hurry to dualize the Abakpa, Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road, build a monorail from Enugu to Nsukka, Udi, Awgu and construct a ring road to connect all the 17 local government areas of Enugu state.

“We are in a hurry to build a world class Theme Park in Enugu. We are in a hurry to establish Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all the local government areas, as well as Agro-Allied Processing zones and Industrial Parks in all our senatorial zones.

“We are in a hurry to unleash the tech talents in our young people, and grow and nurture their interest in business and vocations skills. We shall build a School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), an Innovation Incubation Centre, as well as a Skill Enhancement Centre in each of the three senatorial zones.”

Mbah further promised to bring water to all homes in Enugu metropolis in 180 days after being sworn in,

“We shall bring water, in the shortest possible time, to Nsukka, Oji River, Udi, Awgu and others too. We shall frontally confront the infrastructural deficits in all parts of the state and no one will be left behind.

“Let me, at this juncture, call on everyone to join me in this task of chiseling a great tomorrow from the rock of a despondent today. In the elections that we ran, we are all winners. No one is a victor, nor is anyone vanquished. The task at hand transcends emotions, politics and other mundane divides,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

