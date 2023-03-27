Mbah’s mandate roadmap for Enugu development – Minority leader 

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has congratulated the governor-elect of Enugu state, Dr. Peter Mbah, describing his election as a major step by the people of Enugu state at a time of severe national economic challenges.

Okechukwu said Mbah’s manifesto had provided a detailed and promising roadmap for Enugu State, adding that his agenda as enshrined in his manifesto would occasion the radical reforms needed for the socio-economic transformation of the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State, stated these in his congratulatory message to the governor-elect on Sunday.

“On behalf of the good people of Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, I congratulate the governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and the people of Enugu State on this massive victory.

“It was a hard-won victory, but it is worth it, given the quality that Dr. Mbah is expected to bring to bear on the leadership of the State. He comes with a wealth of proven experience and track record in the private sector space where he plies his trade.

“With his ambitious vision and programmes, his commitment to transforming Enugu State’s economy from the present $4.4 billion to $30 billion economy in eight years as well as taking the youth off the unemployment market and unleashing their potentials and creativity, I am supremely confident that Enugu people made the right choice,” he said in the statement.

