President Muhammadu Buhari shares in the joyous occasion of celebrating 92nd birthday of Nigeria’s former Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Chief Arthur Mbanefo.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja rejoiced with the Mbanefo Odu family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman.

The president congratulated the nonagenarian, who was born on June 11, 1930, and became a chartered accountant in the 50s, working variously in the United Kingdom, before returning to Nigeria to contribute to national development in both private and public sectors.

Mbanefo had also served as pro–chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, and Ahmadu Bello University.

According to him, the elder statesman’s commitment to probity, excellence and charity remains legendary, excelling in every responsibility assigned, including Chairman of the Committee on State Creation established in 1996, which led to the creation of six new states.

Mbanefo was also a member of the Justice Ayo Irikefe Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Crude Oil Sales set up in 1980.

President Buhari noted the historic role Mbanefo played in shaping the Nigerian economy by sitting on the board of many blue-chip companies like UAC of Nigeria Ltd., Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, Reckitt & Coleman, Standard Flour Mills Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd.

The elder statesman also held leadership positions in professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The president applauded the former permanent representative for also staying relevant in his community as the Odu III of Onitsha and head of the Mbanefo family.

He prayed to God for good health, strength and peace for Mbanefo and his family.

