Mbappe to decide PSG future soon

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that a decision on the future of Kylian Mbappe will soon be made.

The 22-year-old’s contract in the French capital is due to expire in the summer of 2022, and the attacker has admitted on a number of occasions that he is yet to make up his mind over an extension.

Liverpool and Real Madrid continue to be strongly linked with the World Cup winner, who has scored 21 goals and registered nine assists in 30 appearances for PSG during the 2020-21 campaign.

“I have been surprised by some of the talk surrounding Mbappe. He still has a full season [remaining on his contract]. His status at the club is more and more important and he is constantly shouldering more responsibilities,” Leonardo told Le Parisien.

“Then there is consistency and his career path to take into account. We have been talking to him for some time and the time to make a decision has arrived. We have also been talking with Neymar. We will reach an outcome imminently.”

Mbappe has scored 111 goals and registered 59 assists in 154 appearances for the French champions since arriving from Monaco.

