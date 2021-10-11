MBF raises the alarm on Ortom, alleges plot to impose emergency on Benue

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has warned that it will not take it lightly with anybody should anything untoward happen to one of its own, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, for reportedly standing in defence of his people.

The Forum in a statement by its national president, Dr Pogu Bitrus, Sunday, said its “attention has been drawn to alleged threats on the life of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by forces opposed to his persistent and clear stance against open grazing of cattle in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt Region.”

The statement alleged that, “More infuriating to those plotting against the Benue Governor is his insistence that the 2023 presidency must not be retained by the North; a position that was recently adopted by the Forum at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.”

“Apart from standing as the clear symbol of what the Middle Belt stands for, the irrepressible Benue Governor has been in the vanguard of calling out criminal elements engaged in carrying out murderous assaults on our communities, which have led to the destruction of hundreds of our towns and villages, with some of our people forced to seek sanctuary in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) camps that are poorly catered for by some state governments and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) .

“Considering the irreversible determination of Governor Ortom to stand with his people on power rotation to the South in 2023 and his unbending opposition to rescind the anti-open grazing law, anti-democratic forces are alleged to be working underground to instigate crisis with the sole aim of having the Federal Government impose a state of emergency on Benue.

“Security agents should pay close attention to the activities of these murdering herdsmen in order to stave off new waves of genocidal attacks and destruction of property in not only Benue but also the Middle Belt and the entire country. President Muhammadu Buhari should rise up to his responsibility of protecting vulnerable communities against these human butcheries.

“We wish to draw the attention of Nigerians and the international community that what is presently happening now in Benue could turn out a dress rehearsal for yet another deadly round of violence. In the event of any destruction unleashed on Benue State or any harm visited on Governor Ortom, the Middle Belt shall hold President Buhari responsible.”