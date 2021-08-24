MBO finalises preparations to launch book on Buhari’s achievements

The Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group is putting final touches to preparations for the launching of a book entitled “Compendium of 5-Year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

National coordinator of the group, Hon Usman Ibrahim, stated this while interacting with members, who paid him a courtesy visit, Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ibrahim reaffirmed to the visiting members that “the pace of work for the launching is being intensified with a view to meeting a target date to be announced soon.

“Barring any last minute change, we are good to go for the event as planned any moment from now,” he said.

The coordinator, who gave rationale for the book, pointed out that the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari has made tremendous achievements within the period under review.

“As a group that campaigned for Mr. President’s election, we felt a deep sense of obligation to provide an evidence-based report to the general public.

“The Compendium of 5-Year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari will prove to the world that the President is keeping the promise of providing massive infrastructural development for the people,” Ibrahim stated.

It would be recalled that the MBO Dynamic Group had on June 18, 2021 embarked on a pre-launching presentation of the compendium to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event, aside President Buhari, had in attendance the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, top government functionaries as well as national officers of the group.