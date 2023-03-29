McIntosh breaks Titmus’ 400m freestyle world record

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh clocked 3min 56.08sec to break the women’s 400m freestyle world record at the Canadian Swimming trials in Toronto.

The 16-year-old broke the previous record of 3:56.40 set last May by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus at the Australian Championships in Adelaide – where the Aussie broke American Katie Ledecky’s six-year-old world mark of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Coming into the meet – Canada’s selection meeting for the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July – McIntosh was the fourth-fastest performer ever in the event behind Titmus, Ledecky and Italian Federica Pellegrini.

She had clocked 3:59.32 to finish second to Titmus at the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham in Britain.

McIntosh also was the silver medalist behind Ledecky at the 2022 World Championships, where she broke the four-minute barrier for the first time in the event.

She had also won gold in the 200m butterfly and 400m medley at the World Championships last year.

