MCO revokes over 1000 mineral titles

Over one thousand mineral titles has been revoked by the Mining Cadastre office in line with the provisions of section 155 of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and the Regulations made pursuant to it.

According to a statement by the office, prior to the revocation of mineral titles, “the cadastre office had issued a notification to all mineral title holders to update necessary information on their titles, renewal of licences and leases, payment of annual service fee, commencement of full operations on allocated sites else they face the ‘use-it or lose-it’ policy in line with the provisions of the NMMA 2007 and submission of a periodic operational report.

“The office also stated that it would take appropriate action, to recover any outstanding fees or commitments due to the Federal Government,” the statement reads.