MCO revokes over 1000 mineral titles

Over one thousand mineral titles has been revoked by the Mining Cadastre office in line with the provisions of section 155 of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and the Regulations made pursuant to it.

According to a statement by the office, prior to the revocation of mineral titles, “the cadastre office had issued a notification to all mineral title holders to update necessary information on their titles, renewal of licences and leases, payment of annual service fee, commencement of full operations on allocated sites else they face the ‘use-it or lose-it’ policy in line with the provisions of the NMMA 2007 and submission of a periodic operational report.

"The office also stated that it would take appropriate action, to recover any outstanding fees or commitments due to the Federal Government," the statement reads.



Namibia illegal sand mining halted

A one-day workshop on sand mining has resolved that all illegal sand mining activities be halted while the affected businessmen acquire environmental clearance certificates.

“No one is being denied to mine sand, but it should be done procedurally. These pits if left unattended are not safe for both human beings and livestock,” says Environment and Tourism Minister, Pohamba Shifeta, who attended the workshop Thursday. It was also further agreed that all pits will be rehabilitated.

Where the miner is known, they will be traced to rehabilitate the pits. Where they are unknown, the ministry will see how best to rehabilitate them.

Meanwhile, businessmen were not pleased with the outcome of the meeting. They felt aggrieved by the ministry’s reject to allow them to continue mining while they acquire clearance certificates. They feel that the idling of the machines is not only a loss to their companies but also to the multitude of employees at their sites.

Shifeta says the public can sue illegal sand miners for the loss of the lives of relatives in un-rehabilitated trenches. He says perpetrators can face criminal charges and be sued for civil damages.

Apart from the pits in the rural areas, there are several others along the roads, posing a threat to motorists. In some areas, homesteads and crop fields have been relocated to pave way for sand mining.

Shifeta thus appeals to the community to refrain from allowing sand mining in their crop fields.

According to him, mining in the crop fields does not only pose a threat to the inhabitants of the house and its neighbours, but also to food security. He says applications to mine sand in crop fields will not be entertained. New Era reported.



