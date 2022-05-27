MCRP: World Bank technical support mission inspects Yobe projects

As part of the post insurgency projects, the World Bank Multi-Secroral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) for Northeast (Yobe) Technical Support Mission were on Friday in Damaturu, the state capital.

The World Bank Team members include Serena Cavicchi, Task Team Leader, Chidozie AG, Agricultural Economist, Anas Abba Kyari, Senior Procurement Specialist.

Others are Professor Ahmed Chinade Environmental Safeguard and Nkem Uzochukun C1 and C3 specialist.

The term are in the state for Technical Support Mission to inspect Yobe State MCRP projects on implementation of ongoing projects and additional Financing (AF) of projects accross the state which is supported by the World Bank.

They were received by the MCRP Yobe State Project Coordinator, Musa Idi Jidawa, and led to the site of the newly renovated Yobe state government 250 capacity community town hall.

The Chairman of Damaturu local government council represented by the Director personell management, Abubakar Yayangida Ibrahim, appreciated Governor Mai Mala Buni, MCRP and the world Bank for the provision of the project.

On his part, Yobe state MCRP Project Coordinator Musa Idi Jidawa informed that the venue is being used to discuss issues that will promote peaceful co-existence among the community members of Damaturu.

The Team proceeded to Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu to inspect the state MCRP female hostel expansion project, thereafter moved to the newly renovated and improved doctors’ quarters.

They were also at the Nayinawa Primary Health Care Center to assess the rehabilitation and upgrade of the facility.

At the MCRP Yobe office, the team held discussion on implementation and sustainability plan with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) where the technical mission engagement were specifically tailored with technical personnel from government bodies.

