From left: Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, Head of Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH), Dr Bassey Etim-Ikang, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita and FMBN Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mr. Melville Ebo, during the inspection of the FMBN funded estates, in Abuja at the weekend Photo: Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN

MD FMBN Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa and Head of Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH), Dr Bassey Etim-Ikang during the inspection of the FMBN funded estates, in Abuja