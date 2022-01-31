MD vows turnaround of Cross River basin authority in 2 months

Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) Engineer Bassey Nkposong, has said the management is poised to ensure a total turnaround of all the EndSARS-vandalised facilities within the next two months.

Engr Mkposong spoke shortly after being conferred with the Most Union Friendly Managing Director of All Time by the Nigerian Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) CRBDA chapter over the weekend.

While commending NUAAE for the honour done to him and for the union’s recognition of its past executive members and major stakeholders, Nkposong said the gesture would spur him up to do more and that such goodwill would not go unreciprocated.

“We are determined to change the narratives and turnaround the face of Cross River Basin Development Authority and continuously put smiles on the faces of our workers.

“If you had entered this place shortly after the EndSARS protest, you would have shed tears because of the level of destruction they meted out on this place. People who visited had wondered whether this place would be inhabitable again.

“Everything was practically destroyed and vandalized so we had to start all over to rebuild the facilities and replace machines to what is now on ground.

“I can beat my chest and say ‘we have done well’ on our own even when we did not receive money for that purpose from the government, but let me thank the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari for graciously accommodating CRBDA in the 2022 budget.

Speaking while commending the MD for his robust relationship with the union, Chairman of NUAAE CRBDA, Comrade Joseph Effiong, said the union was proud of the MD, especially in the areas of infrastructural and human capacity development.