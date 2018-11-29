MDA’s stages national social media retreat

Poised to shed more light on the opportunities, risks and ways to protect government and its work force on the proper use of social media the Federal Ministry of Communications is organizing a national social media retreat next week.

The Ministry, in collaboration with all other Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are organizing the national social media retreat for good governance in line with government agenda to improve service delivery to the citizenry.

Over one thousand participants are expected at the retreat slated for December 4-5, 2018 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event which is free for participants will command gathering of experts, professionals, trained social media practitioners and stakeholders from MDAs and states in the federation.

The objectives of the retreat according to the, special assistant, media to the minister, Bolaji O. Kazeem, are to sensitize stakeholders on the importance of social media, provide an opportunity for fresh inputs and feedback from stakeholders as well as create awareness on the opportunities and risks associated with the use of social media.

Also, the event will avail stakeholders to share knowledge and information as well as review good practice on policies and programme and promotion of social media for good governance.

“Based on the unique characteristic of social media; openness, participation and sharing which has made rapid adoption by citizens however, there is growing concern and skeptism regarding the use of social media in the public sector due to the weaponization of fake news and hate speech.

“In view of this development, the innovative use of technology allows social media to be a means of effective communication by harnessing the features of speed, propriety, transparency, accountability and mass participation in governance,” the statement reads.

