MDCAN offers free basic medical services in Nasarawa

Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi chapter, has offered free basic medical screening to its host community, the people of Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state.

Chairman, MDCAN Federal Medical Centre ( FMC), Keffi chapter, Dr. Godwin Adgidzi, stated this Thursday in Keffi during its end of the year Biennial General and Scientific Meeting ( BGM) with the theme” Health Service Delivery in the Midst of Dwindling Resources.”

“As part of activities to mark this year’s BGM, the association, as it is its tradition has availed the hospital community its expertise in providing basic medical screening, including BP check, blood test, eye and dental checks pro bono.”

Adgidzi said over 50 people benefitted, adding that the association was committed to improving the health and well-being of its members and other Nigerians.

The MDCAN chairman acknowledged the role, resilience and exemplary leadership of the association to continue to provide quality health care services and assured of its member’s readiness to continue to give their best in the service of humanity, even at great personal cost to themselves.

He urged Nigerians to get vaccinated as personal protective measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed hope that the hazard allowance of healthcare professionals, including MDCAN members will soon be addressed.

In his address, the Medical Director of FMC, Keffi, Dr. Yahaya Adamu, appreciated the association for organising the BGM.

The medical director restated his commitment to address the challenges facing the members of the association and other staff of the institution for quality service delivery.