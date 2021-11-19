Measles: We spend N226m on immunisation – Kano commissioner

The Kano state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has said the state government would spend the sum of N226 million on the forthcoming measles vaccination exercise for children under the age of five across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said this Friday at a press conference, adding that “one of the best ways to mitigate the outbreak of measles among children under the age of five is through periodic supplemental immunisations.”

According to him, the mass measles vaccination campaign is set to achieve significant coverage enough to cover the gap left over by the routine immunisation coverage over the years.

“The Kano state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, together with partners, has planned to conduct mass measles vaccination from November 22-28, 2021, in Kano targetting 2,830.000 children under the age of five.

“For the campaign to succeed, the state government, NPHCDA with partners have invested huge resources to enumerate eligible children, conduct micro-planning, procure and display vaccine, provide cold chain equipment and their maintenance in addition to training qualified personnel, mechanism to monitor the conduct of the vaccination by health workers were put in place.” he said.