Media campaign against NSCDC CG frivolous, malicious – Group

The Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), has described a publication in a national daily by one Israel Abiodun as a deliberate mischief targeted at discrediting the good works being done at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A press statement issued by COCMEGG President, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele said the publication in a “Letter to Mr. President”, in a national daily of June 21, 2020 is a “willful falsehood and deliberate blackmail aimed at casting unwarranted aspersions and malign the present leadership of NSCDC. This was also to drag the present management and their hard-earned reputation into the mud.”

It said, “From the plethora of achievements, from the reduction of vandalism on critical national assets, enhanced regulation of private guards, robust inter-agency collaboration, high morale of personnel to capacity and manpower development, the story cannot be the same again at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“This is judging from the fact that the management of NSCDC has done so much in its little stay in office, much more than the previous administrations, transforming and repositioning the entire corps to meet with the best global standards as well as maintaining and sustaining the protection of critical national assets across the length and breadth of the country.

“For the purpose of clarity and fairness, COCMEGG believes and upholds the fact that it is important to state categorically that the sponsors and purveyors of the mischievous and malicious so-called “Open Letter to the President” are devilish and could only have emanated from the pit of hell.”

The group urged the management of NSCDC “not to be distracted by these evidently sponsored allegations, but to remain focused on the paradigm shift presently taking place at NSCDC.”