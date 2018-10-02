Media campaigns reduce smoking prevalence – Study

A new study has shown that strategic, large-scale anti-tobacco media campaigns can lead to a significant reduction in smoking prevalence and save millions globally if only countries will invest in them.

The simulation study from David Levy, Professor of Oncology at Georgetown University, and global health organization, Vital Strategies, demonstrated that campaigns are highly effective and efficient, particularly in low- and middleincome countries.

Only 18 percent of low- and middle-income countries – 27 countries – are using this tool to its full potential.

‘Effectiveness of Mass Media Campaigns in Reducing Smoking and Smoking-Related Deaths in High-, Middle-, and Low-Income Countries’ is a working paper that models the effect of mass media campaigns on populations, with the goal of helping governments decide how to invest in tobacco control policies, according to the researchers.

“Our research shows that mass media campaigns substantially reduce smoking prevalence and help avert smoking-related deaths, especially when used in conjunction with other antitobacco policies,” said Levy.

“We found these effects to be stronger in low- and middle-income countries, where the tobacco epidemic is at an earlier stage.

With too few countries using campaigns effectively, investing in sustained anti-tobacco media campaigns represents a significant opportunity for global health and development, especially in countries where the health and economic costs related to tobacco use are still growing.” There are more than one billion smokers worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation, with nearly 80 percent of them living in lowand middle-income countries where tobacco-related illness and death are heaviest.

In 2016 alone, tobacco use caused 7.1 million deaths (5.1 million men, 2 million women).

While most of the deaths were attributable to cigarettesmoking, 884,000 were related to second-hand smoke.

According to the Tobacco Atlas, Nigeria recorded 175,000 deaths from smoking-related diseases in 2015.

Using the simulation, the study found that a prototype low-income country would see a 12.5 percent reduction in smoking prevalence over 40 years if mass media campaigns are broadcast according to best practice

