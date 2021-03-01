Media critical in national rebirth, says group

A non-government organisation advocating for peace justice and national integration, the Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, has charged the media to work together to reengineer the country of our dream.

The foundation’s Executive Director, Rev. Fr. George Ehusani, made the statement at the weekend in Abuja, during an interactive session with media executives

He said practitioners should play active roles to douse the tension that has enveloped the country over divisive political issues, banditry and abductions.

Father Ehusani said the country is on its knees and “we have a prerogative to turn it around and in this project of national regeneration, social reengineering and national rebirth, the media’s role is very important”

The network and advocacy centre, also called for consensus-building and dialogue in order to make the country better. He therefore urged stakeholders and participants in the Nigerian project to advocate for greater social justice, social inclusion and equity.

Participants and media executives at the event cut across civil society, print and electronic media; they highlighted the need for effective management of the nation’s diversities in order to prevent or minimise crisis and conflicts.

“Participants also noted the need for leaders to imbibe fairness and equity and for media practitioners to be more conscious of their roles as stipulated in section 22 of the constitution to make government accountable and still be balanced and ethical in its reporting of issues.

The event which was moderated by Prof. Tony Iredia, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and currently a professor at Igbinedion University, Okada was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, partnering for advocacy for peace and national integration.

The programme is the first in a series of engagements with the media and is supported by Open Society for West Africa (OSIWA).

Related

No tags for this post.