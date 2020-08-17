Media group, NGOs laud Sanwo-Olu’s achievements

The Executive Director of Media Against Impunity Nigeria (MAIN NGR) Prince Meshack Idehen, has said the unparalleled developments currently being witnessed in Lagos state under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not a coincidence.

Idehen said what Nigeria and the world is seeing unfold in Lagos in terms of growth, unprecedented development and proactive policies were the result of hard work, deliberate, well thought out policies and governance administered with the milk of human kindness.

Speaking with a group of Nigerians and foreign nationals in Washington DC on Friday, Idehen, an Award-winning Journalist and publisher, said in just a little over one year in office as governor that, the Lagos Governor has surpassed all expectations due to his resourcefulness and sense of purpose,

He commended Sanwo-Olu for working towards building the state into a sustainable mega city.

According to him, Lagos is blessed to have a cerebral governor with positive credentials and enviable track record of performance, delivery and accountability.

“We at Media Against Impunity Nigeria (MAIN NGR) Now Nigeria Global Forum (NNGF) and For God and Country (FGAC) are happy that Lagos state has a governor who, among other qualities, possess great belief in positive cause, which means that creative solutions to curb and eliminate problems has receive excellent attention and better implementation.

“Sanwo-Olu’s government’s themes agenda perfectly resonates with 21st century leadership, and the ongoing implementation has put Lagos on the path of sustainable cities and communities. The governor’s vision has become a reference point for good governance and sustainable socio-economic policies”, Idehen said.

Idehen who is the Publisher of Now Africa Media praised the state governor for the daily food kitchen programme targeted at feeding 100,000 youths across various areas in the state, pointing out the leadership and laudable efforts at tackling the spread of the virus in Lagos State by the governor has not gone unnoticed around the world.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has led proactively and commendably from the front in the battle against COVID-19 in Lagos, to the admiration of all, including the international community,” Idehen said.