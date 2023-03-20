Media group tasks NASS members-elect on equity in principal officers zoning

A body of senior journalists from Anambra state practicing in Abuja, under the auspices of League of Anambra Media Practitioners (LAMP), has commended National Assembly (NASS) members-elect, especially those of South-east extraction, on their victory at the just concluded elections.

This is as the body also charged the lawmakers, both ranking and new members, to adhere to principle of equity and fair play in the zoning of principal offices in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The LAMP handed the charge in a press statement by the group’s National Convener, Mr. Williams Orji, and Secretary, Mrs. Chizoba Okonkwo-Ogbeche, respectively, Monday, in Abuja.

The group noted that it would be a thing of concern if the South-east were denied of the Senate Presidency and other principal positions in the two chambers, was experinced during the eight years of President Mohammadu Buhari, who the zone has accused of “deliberately denying the zone of important political appointments including the statutory ones.”

LAMP added that in considering the next Senate President from the South-east, the senators should focus on someone who has the record in character disposition, without any corruption case in any court and prioritises the interest of the people of the South-east and Nigeria in general.

The group stressed that the ideal candidate should be selected irrespective of the person’s standing, either as ranking senator or a new member of NASS, adding that former governors with sound experience in governance and administration should be allowed to aspire to lead the Senate too.

LAMP also used the opportunity to congratulate all the winners in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections in the South-east, and implored them to use their positions to better the lots of people of the zone.

