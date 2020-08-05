Media group tasks politicians, office holders on exemplary leadership

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Media Initiative for National Advancement (MINA), has tasked politicians and public office holders and those seeking to occupy similar positions must learn to emulate and surpass the exemplary leadership of others in providing service to the people.

The Coordinator MINA, Mr Ene Okon, made the call in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, while unveiling plans to honour some Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in public service.

He said the initiative emphasises value orientation of the youth to make them imbibe the virtues of honesty, public trust, and hard work so they can become exemplary leaders in the future.

The statement listed some of the dignitaries to include: the Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi, the Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Edo state, Dr. Godwin Obaseki; and the Special Adviser to Cross River State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Afuka.

The media group noted that Umahi has distinguished himself by exhibiting extraordinary political will in mobilising local resources to transform the socio-economic landscape of Ebony state.

According to Okon, the governor’s developmental stride has been applauded by neigbhouring states because they are directly and indirectly benefiting from it.

The statement also noted that the governor of Borno state has continued to brave all odds to uplift the state which has been battling with security issues and putting smiles on the faces of traumatised people of the state.

On Afuka, he said the governor’s aide was diligently executing a roadmap to position the state as the leading producer of cocoa, with emphasis on youth empower in the agro-value chain to make them self reliant and contribute their quota to national development.